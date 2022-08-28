MSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.

“I seen cops putting their ammo in. They were about to shoot,” a witness to the shooting said. “I see cops running with their guns. I jump up to see what’s going on and I think maybe my friend is hurt.”

State Police said the suspect was shot by a deputy and later died at a local hospital. No one else was injured.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

“We are asking that the public keep these families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter. “This is going to be a difficult time for their families, and there is a lot to process with the aftermath of this incident.”

The deputy who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol. State Police said they will release the identities of the victim and suspect after their families were notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

