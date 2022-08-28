Thousands participate in 45th annual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 45th annual Crim Festival of Races is in the history books after runners followed the blue line Saturday morning.

An estimate eight thousand runners from far and wide hit the bricks to take on the legendary 10-mile course and some of the smaller races.

Unlike in previous years, there was no purse and no international elite field of racers.

Some ran the event competitively, looking for their personal best time, while others said they were there to have fun, like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

“It truly is a festival of races, just take the word festival, it is fun it is multiple races so it relates to anybody but the key is that you are together. It stands for unity and you bring people together,” Swanson said. “Nobody cares where people come from how they believe this is just where people mesh together and that is what it means to us. It is not just a road race. People say what’s your time? Fun...that’s my time.”

Daniel Soto from Rochester Hills won the men’s 10 mile, crossing the finish line in 48 minutes and 40 second.

“This is my first chance, my first opportunity to do Crim and it was really great, I feel like a true Michigander now, finally baptized,” Soto said. “I feel like everybody around here has run this race like a million times so I can finally like have something to share with them which is cool.”

Ferndale’s Sydney Devore won the women’s 10-mile race for the second year in a row, finishing in 55 minutes and 19 seconds.

“This year I wasn’t really sure winning was possible and then I found myself in the lead and I was like just got to hot it now,” Devore said. “I can’t believe it but here we are.”

