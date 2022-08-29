Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch

The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in...
The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County's Montrose Township.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant.

The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township.

Investigators say his body was wrapped in a blanket.

the suspect is charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual and aggravated domestic violence.

Prosecutors say the suspect is from Mount Morris Township.

TV-5 is not naming him until he’s arraigned.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The educational system across the country faces a shortage of teachers.
Efforts to encourage people to go into teaching amid shortage
Here are the top stories we're following
TV5 News Update: Monday Evening August 29th
Central Michigan University is welcoming its largest incoming freshman class in eight years.
CMU welcomes largest freeman class in years
As our educational system faces a shortage of teachers with some deciding to put the books and...
‘Ongoing efforts to encourage people to go into teaching’