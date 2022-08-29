Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant.

The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township.

Investigators say his body was wrapped in a blanket.

the suspect is charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual and aggravated domestic violence.

Prosecutors say the suspect is from Mount Morris Township.

TV-5 is not naming him until he’s arraigned.

