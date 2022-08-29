Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant.
The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township.
Investigators say his body was wrapped in a blanket.
the suspect is charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual and aggravated domestic violence.
Prosecutors say the suspect is from Mount Morris Township.
TV-5 is not naming him until he’s arraigned.
