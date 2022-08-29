Efforts to encourage people to go into teaching amid shortage

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The educational system across the country faces a shortage of teachers.

According to a report from the Michigan Education Association, more than 90 percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by.

Meanwhile, 71 percent are seeing a shortage in full-time teachers.

It’s a problem that’s been highlighted by the pandemic.

“Teaching is still, it’s such incredibly impactful work,” Dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Central Michigan University Paula Lancaster said. “Work in an area that has seen a decline in recent years.”

As more people are retiring from the profession, fewer are entering it. That’s why local universities are coming up with ways to steer young adults toward a teaching career.

“There’s been lots of ongoing efforts across the state,” Lancaster said. “The Michigan Department of Education has been doing a great job in trying to reach out and encourage people to go into teaching.”

The state of Michigan is also encouraging students by offering financial help to those who complete education programs. The University of Michigan-Flint said these new incentives have already sparked an increase in interest.

“They’re giving them 10,000 dollars in student loans, but it will be forgiven once they’ve worked as a teacher,” Dean of the School of Education and Human Services at the University of Michigan-Flint Beth Kubitskey said.

Lancaster said that they are also starting to see a slight increase in enrollment for their education programs and that she hopes more rising professionals begin to see the value in teaching again, “No other professionals have the impact on society, on humans, on communities that educators have,” Lancaster said.

In addition to the partial student loan forgiveness, students that student-teach while in their program will receive a stipend.

