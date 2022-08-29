GLWA: Water system remains stable, new pipe expected for delivery

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are continuing to work on a damaged water main that provides water to several Michigan counties.

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced 32 feet of new pipe to replace the broken section of the water main will be delivered in two shipments. One of the shipments is due to arrive on Monday, and the final piece is expected to arrive in the next two days.

On Friday, a 16-foot segment of the 48-feet of 120-inch replacement pipe was delivered, but the pipe did not meet the GLWA’s specifications, so it was sent back.

The GLWA said crews are ready to begin repairs upon delivery of all 120-inch pipe to the repair site.

“Given the delays in receiving all required segments of pipe, I can confirm that GLWA will not be able to meet the original completion date of Sept. 3, 2022,” GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey said. “As soon as all the pipe is received on-site our crews will reassess the timeline and provide an update on the completion of repairs, including the steps we need to place the transmission main back into service. I want to thank our member partners and the residents of those communities that have limited their outdoor water usage. It has certainly assisted us in maintaining stable system pressures and operations.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.