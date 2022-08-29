Water restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday.

Water has since been restored.

The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:

7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road

Cole Road

Love Road

Gensel Drive

Thornton Lane

Airway Drive

Airfield Lane

Tittabawassee Street

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.