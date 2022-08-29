Water restored in Midland

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday.

Water has since been restored.

The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:

  • 7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road
  • Cole Road
  • Love Road
  • Gensel Drive
  • Thornton Lane
  • Airway Drive
  • Airfield Lane
  • Tittabawassee Street

