Water restored in Midland
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday.
Water has since been restored.
The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:
- 7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road
- Cole Road
- Love Road
- Gensel Drive
- Thornton Lane
- Airway Drive
- Airfield Lane
- Tittabawassee Street
