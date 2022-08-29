“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland

Neighbors want drivers to face repercussions for ignoring the stop signs.
Neighbors want drivers to face repercussions for ignoring the stop signs.
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.

Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports.

Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage.

Please treat as a four-way stop, exercise caution for safety purposes, Dispatch said.

