“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.

Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports.

Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage.

Please treat as a four-way stop, exercise caution for safety purposes, Dispatch said.

