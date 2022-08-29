“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.
Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports.
Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage.
Please treat as a four-way stop, exercise caution for safety purposes, Dispatch said.
