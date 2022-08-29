Saginaw Fire Department receives funding to train new inspectors

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Fire Department received federal funding to support its public safety efforts.

The $40,639 grant, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program, will allow the fire department to train 11 new fire inspectors, Congressman Dan Kildee’s office said.

“Providing our firefighters with the best training is crucial, so they can achieve the highest standards of professionalism and protect our community. This funding will help promote fire safety and teach businesses about their fire hazards to keep the public safe. We are grateful to Congressman Kildee for helping us secure this important funding,” Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines said.

