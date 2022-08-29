Storm chances Monday before humidity breaks Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few storms and rain Sunday evening and night have kicked off the rain potential for this Monday. We’re still tracking the chance for severe weather this evening, you’ll want to be weather aware near dinner! In the meantime, a decent stretch of dry weather can be expected in the middle of today.

The higher heat and humidity also stays for today, but we’ll begin to see much more comfortable weather with the humidity dropping off on Tuesday.

Today

As you’re heading out the door you may encounter an isolated shower or some damp pavement, but many will already see drier weather for the morning drive and bus stops. There’s no shortage of heat and humidity this morning, though! That heat and humidity holds for today, but as mentioned above, we see that coming back down on Tuesday. There will be a stretch of dry weather in the middle of today, but we’ll see showers and storms picking back up closer to dinnertime. Some storms could reach the severe level with wind gusts at 60 mph, the best timing for that chance is from 4 PM to 10 PM.

Some storms Monday evening could reach the severe level with 60 mph wind gusts. Heavy rain is also likely out of these storms. (WNEM)

Storms later today will also pack some heavy rain, where isolated totals over 1.5″ is not impossible. Expect that heaviest rain to be isolated, with most landing closer to 0.5″ or less.

Rainfall for most will amount to 0.50" or less, but stronger storms will bring isolated totals over 1.5". (WNEM)

Highs today will reach into the middle to upper 80s, anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above normal for late-August. Pair the humidity with the heat, we should be able to see heat index values briefly reach 90 degrees early this afternoon. It will also be a breezy day where a southwest wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph with gusts closer to 25 mph.

Monday will be a warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any of the storms and showers from the evening will start to taper off overnight. Only lingering rain should remain in our eastern counties by sunrise Tuesday. Lows will settle down to around 66 degrees, with the humidity still holding overnight. Wind speeds will also range between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday

The process of drying out will continue in the morning with a few of the aforementioned showers still holding near the Thumb in the morning, then most stay dry the rest of the day. Some of our northern counties, as well as Huron County, could see a few pop-up showers heading back into the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon could see a few lingering pop-up showers. (WNEM)

The cold front of the entire low passing by brings dew points down through the day Tuesday, they should already be back below 60 degrees by the middle of the afternoon. There should also be more sun on Tuesday behind the cold front. Gusty winds will still be in the cards during the day with a westerly wind from 10 to 15 mph, and some gusts could reach 30 mph. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees on Tuesday.

70s are in store for parts of this week, see when in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.