Strong storms move out by late evening, a few more possible Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Severe thunderstorms have moved through parts of Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts that have approached 60-70 MPH.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 10 PM for most of the TV5 viewing area, however, we expect our primary threat to move out closer to 7-8 PM. As always, we’ll keep you informed as the evening develops. Isabella and Clare counties have already been trimmed out of the watch area as of 5:30 PM.

This trend should continue for the rest of the area gradually.

This Evening & Overnight

Strong winds and hail are the primary threats with severe thunderstorms as they pass through this evening, along with heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. We are not concerned about anything tornadic at this time. To track the progress of storms this evening, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar.

Once the main line of strong to severe storms moves out, our rain chances won’t be zero the rest of the night, however our severe weather threat should diminish greatly. Not everyone is expected to see rain overnight.

Low temperatures for Monday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain mild and muggy, with lows expected to be in the 60s overnight, under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the southwest.

Tuesday

We should start dry in most areas on Tuesday, and the sun should return after our overnight cloud cover moves out. We’ll likely see clouds re-develop with the heating of the day and as another disturbance moves through during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of showers is possible for Tuesday. These are not expected to be severe. (WNEM)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again, but these are not expected to be severe on Tuesday. Once we lose the heat of the day on Tuesday night, we should see these diminish.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be right around average. (WNEM)

Ahead of the showers and storms, we’ll see highs in the middle 70s to around 80 for the afternoon. A breezy day is expected, with a west northwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 25 miles per hour.

