Bronner’s hosting job fair, positions start at $13 per hour

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Temporary, seasonal workers are needed to help spread Christmas cheer in Frankenmuth this holiday season.

Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7, seeking to fulfill several positions with people who love Christmas.

Individuals who are interested are encouraged to enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and go to the program center in section two.

On-the-spot interviews will be held for a variety of part-time, seasonal positions:

  • Salesclerks
  • Cashiers/packers
  • Customer service
  • Catalog operators
  • Catalog fulfillment
  • Embroidery machine operators
  • Carts and baskets
  • Ornament lettering and snack area

“We’re looking for employees who can commit to Bronner’s through December 31,” Salesroom and Catalog/Internet Fulfillment Personnel Manager Crissy Dutcher said.

Starting wage is $13 per hour. There is a 50 percent increase for work performed on Saturday evenings and Sundays at $19.50 per hour.

Dutcher said there is also an employee referral program, uniforms, a generous employee discount and set schedules.

For more information, click here, call Bronner’s at (989) 652-9931 or visit the store.

