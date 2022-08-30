Bronner’s hosting job fair, positions start at $13 per hour
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Temporary, seasonal workers are needed to help spread Christmas cheer in Frankenmuth this holiday season.
Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7, seeking to fulfill several positions with people who love Christmas.
Individuals who are interested are encouraged to enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and go to the program center in section two.
On-the-spot interviews will be held for a variety of part-time, seasonal positions:
- Salesclerks
- Cashiers/packers
- Customer service
- Catalog operators
- Catalog fulfillment
- Embroidery machine operators
- Carts and baskets
- Ornament lettering and snack area
“We’re looking for employees who can commit to Bronner’s through December 31,” Salesroom and Catalog/Internet Fulfillment Personnel Manager Crissy Dutcher said.
Starting wage is $13 per hour. There is a 50 percent increase for work performed on Saturday evenings and Sundays at $19.50 per hour.
Dutcher said there is also an employee referral program, uniforms, a generous employee discount and set schedules.
For more information, click here, call Bronner’s at (989) 652-9931 or visit the store.
