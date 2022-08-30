Bronner’s hosting job fair, positions start at $13 per hour

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Temporary, seasonal workers are needed to help spread Christmas cheer in Frankenmuth this holiday season.

Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7, seeking to fulfill several positions with people who love Christmas.

Individuals who are interested are encouraged to enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and go to the program center in section two.

On-the-spot interviews will be held for a variety of part-time, seasonal positions:

Salesclerks

Cashiers/packers

Customer service

Catalog operators

Catalog fulfillment

Embroidery machine operators

Carts and baskets

Ornament lettering and snack area

“We’re looking for employees who can commit to Bronner’s through December 31,” Salesroom and Catalog/Internet Fulfillment Personnel Manager Crissy Dutcher said.

Starting wage is $13 per hour. There is a 50 percent increase for work performed on Saturday evenings and Sundays at $19.50 per hour.

Dutcher said there is also an employee referral program, uniforms, a generous employee discount and set schedules.

For more information, click here, call Bronner’s at (989) 652-9931 or visit the store.

