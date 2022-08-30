Fire chief: House fire caused by lightning strike

A Jerome Township house is a total loss after catching fire Monday night. (Video courtesy of Mike Ford)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
JEROME TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Jerome Township house is a total loss after catching fire after getting struck by lightning Monday night, according to Jerome Township Fire Chief Jerry Cole.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. at a home on Sunset Way.

No one was injured during the blaze which took firefighters several hours to fight. Crews left the scene about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Cole.

The fire, which was started by a lightning strike, destroyed the house and two cars, Cole said, adding another car sustained heavy damage. A motor home was also damaged in the blaze.

