Fire chief: House fire caused by lightning strike

JEROME TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Jerome Township house is a total loss after catching fire after getting struck by lightning Monday night, according to Jerome Township Fire Chief Jerry Cole.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. at a home on Sunset Way.

No one was injured during the blaze which took firefighters several hours to fight. Crews left the scene about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Cole.

The fire, which was started by a lightning strike, destroyed the house and two cars, Cole said, adding another car sustained heavy damage. A motor home was also damaged in the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.