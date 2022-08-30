How to apply for an absentee ballot as deadline approaches

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The November election is quickly approaching.

Election officials anticipate a good turnout this year, so they’re trying to get the word out about voting options.

Midland County Clerk Ann Manary said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is coming up.

“It’s now a good time to send in your application, contact your clerk, find out what you need to do to get your ballot,” Manary said.

Manary is quick to point out many voters may not have to do anything right now to receive an absentee ballot, provided they already applied for one earlier this year.

“The application that was sent out would allow you to select August and/or November to receive an absentee ballot,” Manary said. “So, it’s a possibility that they actually did both at that time.”

But if you don’t fall in that category, the Michigan Secretary of State encourages people to act now to ensure your absentee ballot arrives on time.

Manary tells TV5 absentee ballots are sent out to registered voters who meet the requirements 45 days prior to the election.

Manary said ensuring absentee ballots go to legitimate voters is not something her office takes lightly.

“They go on to the qualified voter file, we call it GYF, and they look at your voter registration record and they actually look at your signature,” Manary said. “It’s the same signature that appears on your driver’s license. If those two things match, then no problem, you will go ahead, and we will mail you out a ballot. If they do not match, however, then we have a problem.”

Manary said that her office will call, email or send a letter to anyone who runs into that issue.

Of course, there’s always the option of voting in person on election day.

Manary expressed hope that registered voters will make their voices heard in November.

“It’s one of your rights and so I think that everyone should exercise that right and do their best to either get an absentee ballot or show up at the polls,” Manary said.

The November election is quickly approaching. (WNEM)

Here’s what the Michigan Secretary of State website recommends: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Home/VoteAtHome

“Within two weeks of election day, to avoid possible postal delays, we recommend making your request in person at your local city or township clerk office. You’ll be able to fill out and submit your ballot while there.

absentee voter request form before 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. Online – Registered voters can request an absentee ballot online through ourbefore 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/AVApplication/Index

Call your city or township clerk and ask that an application be mailed to you

Download an application to return by mail or in person to your local city or township clerk

In person at your local city or township clerk’s office”

