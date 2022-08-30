Liberty Bridge on track to open by end of year

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year.

“We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.

Pavlawk had hoped to get traffic on the southern lanes of the bascule bridge flowing by Wednesday. But that’s not going to happen.

As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. (WNEM)

“We need to make sure that all of the components are here,” Pavlawk said. “We go through the commissioning process to get the bridge functioning properly and get it back open.”

One of those components is a center lock. Liberty Bridge Project Manager Kevin Kruger explains what that is.

“The bridge leafs come down and the center locks are required to grab one side to the other to positively secure both bridge leafs so it’s safe to drive over,” Kruger said. “Delays in getting those back has impacted us.”

A successful test of one of the bascules took place recently, according to Pavlawk. Pavlawk also said the crews, which are working six days a week, are making steady progress pouring cement on the bridge.

It is still on track to be fully opened by the end of the year, Pavlawk said.

“We’re still targeting this fall,” Pavlawk said. “I don’t have a specific date at this time. Again, just because of some of the supply chain challenges.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.