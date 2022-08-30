Man charged with arson after Mt. Morris house fire

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been charged with arson after a house fire in the city of Mt. Morris.

On Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:52 p.m., Mt. Morris police officers and firefighters were sent to the fire in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Saginaw Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a home that was heavily engulfed in flames. Police were told one person and a dog were possibly still inside.

Officers could not enter the home due to the severity of the fire and smoke, the Mt. Morris Police Department said.

During the investigation, police learned a man left the scene of the fire before officers arrived. Police later obtained a description of the man.

Shortly after, officers were sent to another location where a 42-year-old man from Mt. Morris, who matched the description, was located, Mt. Morris Police said.

Evidence found at the location led to the man’s arrest, police said. He was lodged in the Genesee County Jail.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jeffrey Lamont Glenn with one count of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree animal killing/torturing.

Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to call the Mt. Morris Police Department at 810-686-4400.

