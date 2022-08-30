More than 18K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There were more than 18,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan since last Tuesday.

As of Sept. 13, there were a total of 2,804,588 confirmed cases with 38,317 deaths in Michigan.

There were 18,375 new confirmed cases and 196 new deaths since Sept. 6.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

