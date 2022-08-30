MSP: Suspect crashes into train while fleeing from troopers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 50-year-old Saginaw man is in custody after Michigan State Police said he attempted to flee troopers during a traffic stop.

State police said the suspect had several felony warrants. Troopers tried to stop the car near 12th Street and Annesley Street around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Investigators said the driver refused to stop and fled. The pursuit ended when the suspect hit a moving train near 17th and Janes streets. The car was dragged for a short distance before it became free.

Troopers found a stolen handgun and what is suspected to be crack cocaine after the driver and the car were searched, MSP said.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Saginaw County Jail on several felony warrants, felony weapons charges, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and flee and elude.

State police said the suspect was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being taken to jail.

