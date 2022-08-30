Officials ask for help rescuing dog stuck on island

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - Clare County Animal Control is asking for help to rescue a dog who is stuck on an island.

An officer spotted her on Cranberry Lake. Animal control officers tried to use a drone to follow her, but she went missing.

Officials said they don’t want to put too much stress on the animal because it could exhaust her too much and kill her. Animal control said the pup has been stuck on the island for 11 days.

Harrison Lumber has donated pallets to help create a path to an open area on the island where a trap can be set up for a few days.

Animal control said anyone who doesn’t mind the muck and getting wet can help. They are looking for volunteers to get on a boat and help make a line to help the dog cross the canal.

If there is no success, animal control hopes to trap the dog on Thursday.

Officials recommend that volunteers bring something to help you walk.

