Pleasant stretch settles in for the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - What a difference a day makes! Much quieter conditions have settled back into the TV5 viewing area following last night’s round of severe storms.

We’ve had a few showers pop-up on radar occasionally this afternoon, but they’re much lighter and much more spotty than our Monday. Even if you see one of these tonight, it shouldn’t be worth cancelling any outdoor activities.

We’re also looking at a great stretch of weather the next few days!

This Evening & Overnight

Although some areas are mostly cloudy as we start the evening, we should see clouds diminish as the night goes along and we lose the heat of the day. Any showers should be minor and should fade with our cloud cover tonight.

Low temperatures for Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures will fade quickly into the 60s after sunset, and eventually settle in the 50s for overnight lows. Our breezy northwesterly wind will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight, and turn a bit more westerly.

Wednesday & Thursday

The next couple of days won’t be much different from each other, with highs expected to run in the middle 70s to near 80, joined by abundant sunshine. Occasionally, some fair-weather clouds could pass through our skies, but we’re not expecting any rainfall at this time.

High temperatures for Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

A few of our models have been trying to hint at a few showers on Wednesday afternoon, so we’ll keep our eyes on that. However, the air mass just looks too dry to support shower development as it stands now.

Highs are expected to be similar on Thursday to Wednesday. (WNEM)

Winds on Wednesday are expected to be on the breezy to windy side again, with a northwest flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally around 25 to 30 miles per hour. Winds on Thursday should be much lighter as an area of high pressure moves directly overhead.

For a local preview of your holiday weekend, be sure to check out your 7-Day Forecast!

