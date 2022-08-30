Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

(WCAX)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.

Police said this resulted in the victim being shot. She is currently in good condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

