Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub.
Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
Police said this resulted in the victim being shot. She is currently in good condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
