Pop-up showers and isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon, not as humid

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s severe weather brought strong winds to parts of Mid-Michigan creating damage to trees and power outages. Some of those outages still exist this morning, drive safe as you may encounter some traffic lights that aren’t working!

Tuesday sees much quieter weather as a whole with humidity levels also decreasing. A few pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon, but dry weather fully takes hold for the second half of the workweek. Some may see that completely dry weather start as early as today.

Today

Conditions are slightly more comfortable at the bus stop and on your morning drive compared to Monday, dew points are lower by a few degrees. Temperatures are falling into the upper 60s for most. Clouds are still holding on as drizzle and light rain is forming across Oakland and Macomb Counties. Some of that rain activity may be able to pivot up through southern Genesee, Lapeer, and Sanilac Counties from 5 AM to 9 AM this morning, but most stay dry as the morning progresses. The heating of the day does provide pop-up showers this afternoon. That best chance will be farther north and in the northern half of the Thumb. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too, but no severe weather is expected.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible too, but most should just see plain rain. (WNEM)

Highs today will see some split due to the passage of a cold front and a stronger westerly wind. That wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph with gusts nearing 25 mph. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 70s farther west, but 78 to 80 degrees is still in the cards for the Tri-Cities, Flint, and across the Thumb. Dew points also take a dive today, they’ll be back below 60 degrees this afternoon. Comfortable conditions stay all the way through Friday!

Temperatures will be near normal for late-August on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Tonight

If you’ve been running your A/C the last few days, you may be able to turn it off tonight! Lows are expected to fall to around 57 degrees, and skies turn mostly clear. The wind will sustain from the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph. This will mean very nice conditions for the morning drive and bus stop on Wednesday!

Tuesday night will be a nice night to open the windows! (WNEM)

Wednesday

Plenty of sun is in store for Wednesday, and like a few weeks ago, the heating of the day should provide a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Humidity stays low and highs are expected to reach up to around 79 degrees. The wind will sustain from the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph, and the breezy conditions return with gusts near 25 to 30 mph. Past the breeze, it should be a nice day for any outdoor plans!

Wednesday will hold similar temperatures to Tuesday. (WNEM)

Temperatures slightly increase towards the end of the week, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

