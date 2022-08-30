Saginaw residents voice concerns over ARPA funds for city

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents of Saginaw are expressing concerns of the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds.

Some are unhappy with the recommendations on how the city should spend the millions it’s getting under the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The $52 million was meant to be transformative for residents in the city of Saginaw, but instead this process has been ill defined and badly executed, making residents feel confused lied to and left out,” a resident of Saginaw said.

The recommendations were met with criticism when presented by an advisory committee to City Council members tonight.

“Trusted city partners should receive ARPA dollars to invest in transformational programs, trusted community partners who have a history of working within the city,” a Saginaw resident said. “Taking care of all of its residents, particularly those on the north side, particularly those on the eastside, particularly those on the south side.”

One of the committee members is Jeffrey Bulls, co-founder of the Saginaw Community Alliance for the people.

He says the process of determining how to spend the money is not complete, and that residents should have more of a say as to where it goes.

“We did some of that work, but we didn’t get down to the part where you actually pick some of them,” Bulls said.

“I think the people are going to want to know if their proposal was chosen or not. And if you say no, then tell them why. But we’d never got to that part.”

Among the recommendations:

$10 million for community centers, childcare, and youth development.

$4 million for housing revitalization.

$5 million for behavioral health.

The recommendations did not specify which groups should receive funding.

“For all of you who got all of this doubt about ARPA, trust me. The recommendation is come in and that’s all it is, is a recommendation. We don’t plan to move tonight to make any decisions,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

Another point of concern, that city leaders are allowing only half of the money be considered for recommended programs.

The other $26 million allocated to the city as “lost revenue.”

