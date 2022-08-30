Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch

MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned.

Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning.

The boy’s body was found in a ditch on Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in a blanket.

Butler was denied bond.

