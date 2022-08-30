Veterans Park Beach in Port Austin closed due to E. coli levels

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) -A beach in Huron County is closed due to high levels of E. coli.

Veterans Park Bathing Beach in Port Austin is closed until further notice.

The Huron County Health Department collected the latest bathing beach sample results on Aug. 29.

The samples collected can not exceed 300 E. coli colonies per 100 ml of water, the health department said.

