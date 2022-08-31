Beautiful evening, another winner expected Thursday, mostly dry weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a stormy start to the week, Tuesday was much quieter, but we were still stuck under the clouds at times. Our Wednesday however, has been absolutely gorgeous!

Skies have been filled with sunshine so far today, and temperatures have been a nice mix of 70s and 80s this afternoon. Our northwesterly wind has been enthusiastic, occasionally gusting over 30 miles per hour, but we should see a bit of a break in that department, while keeping all of the great things from our Wednesday forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have outdoor plans tonight, there is no worry of any impactful wet weather. We’ve seen some cloud development this afternoon (much less than yesterday), but we don’t expect any of these to produce any showers with the way the atmosphere has dried out. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through sunset, with another mostly clear to clear night.

Low temperatures for Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s should have no trouble falling into at least the 50s tonight, with 40s entirely possible in our coolest locations. Winds are expected to be light & variable overnight.

Thursday

We should see a repeat performance on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected again tomorrow, with no threat for any rain. Outdoor work and events should be full go from start to finish on Thursday, with winds much lighter, sustained out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures will be very similar on Thursday to Wednesday. (WNEM)

A cooler start to the day should keep our temperatures around the same territory in the upper 70s to low 80s again on Thursday afternoon, despite that change to a southwesterly direction. Humidity levels should stay low and we’ll remain comfortable into Thursday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Labor Day Weekend Locally: Early Look

Friday should be a quiet start to the holiday weekend, with just a few more clouds drifting overhead as warm air and moisture move in ahead of our next system. A few of our models are hinting at some isolated evening showers Friday, but there are some challenges to those showers developing, so we’ll wait a bit longer before we add that to the forecast.

Heat and humidity will return as we close out the traditional workweek on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be much warmer and a bit more muggy, with the middle and upper 80s.

Showers should primarily remain to our north on Saturday morning, before sinking south through the day. (WNEM)

Our best chance for rain will come on Saturday, primarily in the afternoon and evening as a cold front gets set to drop through the area. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the north where the front comes through first, and middle 80s to the south and east where it passes through last.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase on Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

At this time, severe weather is not expected, but we’ll monitor that through the rest of the week. We also don’t expect rain to completely washout your Saturday.

High pressure should settle back in for Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), with highs cooling back down in the 70s both days behind the front.

It’s important to remember, this forecast is being made on Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend. It’s also our forecast for conditions close to home in the TV5 viewing area. If traveling north or south out of our area, be sure to check in with the local forecast, or stay tuned to any updates we’ll have through the week.

