Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Morris, parts of Mt. Morris Twp, Vienna Twp

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Mt. Morris and for parts of two townships nearby after a water main break.

At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which caused a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system, according to the city of Mt. Morris. The pressure surge caused two water main breaks on Clio Road, one of them in front of the North End Baptist Church.

City crews were sent at 1:30 a.m. for repairs and will be on site until the water mains are back in service, the city of Mt. Morris said.

Water service was reactivated in Mt. Morris about 5:30 a.m. When full service is restored, the city of Mt. Morris said it will flush the waterlines and collect water samples to verify it’s safe.

Due to the low water pressure, there may have been bacterial contamination. As a precautionary measure, the city of Mt. Morris is under a boil water advisory. Parts of Mt. Morris Township and Vienna Township are also included in the advisory.

The boil water advisory affects businesses and residents in the following areas:

All of Mt. Morris.

South of the city of Mt. Morris to Stanley Road.

West of the city of Mt. Morris to Clio Road.

North of the city of Mt. Morris to Frances Road (also including Saginaw Road, north to Dodge Road).

Residents and businesses may also see discolored water or sediment in their systems. If this happens, the city advises running water taps for 2 to 3 minutes.

Residents and businesses should not drink the water without boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

The boil water advisory will stay in effect until tests can verify the water is safe to drink.

