Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure

REESE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public.

On Aug. 22, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Tuscola County and issued a $4,000 personal recognizance bond.

Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an indecent exposure complaint that happened on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8:25 p.m. outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill, located at 9746 Saginaw St. in Reese.

State police troopers were sent to a report of a man exposing and fondling himself in public, MSP said. A passerby reported it after seeing it from a nearby business, police said.

Dewald was arrested for aggravated indecent exposure and lodged in Tuscola County Jail after being identified as the suspect, state police said.

Michigan State Police are still investigating to determine if there may be any other victims or charges.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Trooper Cory Bradley of the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-414-0144. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.