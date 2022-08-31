Former teacher accused of sexual assault remains in jail with tether

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt will stay behind bars after many family members allegedly called but no one is willing to take him.

The 57-year-old Davison man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened on June 1, 2013. A former student accused Pratt of sexual misconduct. He was arrested on Aug. 16.

Since then, the sheriff’s office has received dozens of tips from potential victims from all over the country.

Swanson said all of the potential victims are young males ranging from their teens to their early 20s.

Pratt remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail on a $25,000 bond with a tether.

“He’s got a tether connection,” Swanson said. “He’s still in there because you need a place to tether to and we have yet to be told where that place is. People have to step up and say ‘I want this person tethered to this location.’ That’s the requirement of the tether commitment. That is a court order, not a sheriff’s order and until someone comes forward, he’ll remain in the Genesee County Jail where he is today.”

Swanson also gave an update on the person Pratt is accused of following in a Goodwill store. On Aug. 19, the sheriff’s office released a video in the hope of identifying a potential sexual assault victim.

“He has come forward,” Swanson said. “He was an adult. There is nothing that happened after that. But we have got his victim’s statement, which we’ll use as part of the case.”

Last week, Swanson served subpoenas to school districts where Pratt worked at. The sheriff is requesting all personal records relating to Pratt.

The schools that have been subpoenaed include Kearsley, Westwood Heights, Caniff, and New Paths in Flint. Beecher Schools have already given the requested records, according to Swanson.

Swanson said at this time the schools have been cooperating with the investigation.

Pratt is due in court for a preliminary examination hearing on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. The investigation into Pratt is still ongoing.

“There may be somebody that still is waiting for the right time to come forward,” Swanson said. “That’s why we will never stop chasing leads. If there’s more victims out there, please come forward. We will work your case and give your voice.”

If you know someone who may be a victim, contact Victim Services at 810-257-3422 or the YMCA Flint Victim Advocacy at 810-238-7233.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.