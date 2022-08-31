Mt. Morris Twp motel to reopen with new management, name

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A motel with a bad reputation is taking down the padlocks as the new owners hope to give the site a new identity.

“If there’s repeated police activity at a site, we can have it declared public nuisance by a judge, and that’s what we did,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Leyton is reflecting on his effort to shut down the Great Western Inn. The property located on Pierson Road just west of I-75 in Mt. Morris Township had been a hotbed for crime in past years.

Former criminal hotbed, Great Western Inn transformed into Nextgen Suites under new ownership following shut down by Judge under Michigan’s Public Nuisance Law. (WNEM)

In 2018, Burton resident Arron Thornton pled guilty to second-degree murder for killing Jessica Flood, who was strangled. Her body was found in a room at the Great Western Inn.

Under Michigan’s public nuisance law, a judge has the authority to shut the hotel down for a year, which is what happened.

On Aug. 31, the place that was home to the Great Western Inn is under new ownership and with a new name, Nextgen Suites.

“If the new owners of this hotel revert to the bad behavior of the previous owners, we’ll march back into court and we’ll have it declared a public nuisance again,” Leyton said.

Nextgen Suites is expected to have rooms available starting in September.

The new owners are aware of the troubled past associated with it. The premises are under 24-hour surveillance according to a posted sign.

Management says it will expel guests committing criminal activity without a refund. No visitors will be allowed to see a registered guest without checking in with the front desk first.

Leyton is hoping these security measures will be effective.

“If the new owners do the right thing and keep the property up and lease the rooms to respectable people, then good for them,” Leyton said.

