Officers at Blue Water Bridge seize $1M from man for not reporting funds

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORT HURON, Mich. (WNEM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $1 million at the Blue Water Bridge when a traveler did not report the funds to officers.

On Monday, Aug. 22, a U.S. citizen traveling with his family arrived in Port Huron after being refused entry into Canada, CBP reported.

The traveler denied carrying more than $10,000 to officials, CBP said.

Officers gave the traveler a chance to amend his declaration, which he modified to $990,000, CBP said.

CBP officers discovered two safes containing $1,096,584 after further investigation.

“There is no limit as to how much currency travelers can import or export as long as it is accurately declared to CBP,” said Acting Port Director Geoffrey Stoffe.

Currency reporting rules require travelers to declare when they transport more than $10,000 in monetary instruments when traveling into or outside of the United States.

Anyone that violates these rules can face criminal penalties and forfeiture of the undisclosed funds.

Travelers are encouraged to Know Before You Go, CBP said.

