Pleasant weather to close-out August

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!

Rain chances don’t make a return until Saturday with a cold front moving in, but the rest of the holiday weekend looks to be in great shape, with even that rain not being a washout.

Today

Out the door this morning, the bus stop and morning drive are in fantastic shape. Conditions are mostly clear with cooler, yet refreshing temperatures. Today sees plenty of sun with only a fair weather cloud here-or-there. About the only catch today is the breeze. Similar to the last few days, the afternoon will see wind gusts exceeding 25 mph. This has prompted a Small Craft Advisory for the Inner and Outer Saginaw Bay due to higher wave heights. Otherwise, it stays comfortable with dew points in the 50s and highs up to 78 to 80 degrees for many. Our northwestern locations may be closer to 76 degrees.

Wednesday will have high temperatures right at normal for late-August. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies hold for tonight with the breeze turning light and variable. Lows will fall closer to 50 tonight, with 48 to 49 more likely in our northern tier. A weak cold front moving in from the north on Wednesday evening will help to reinforce that cooler air for the nighttime hours. The bus stop and morning drive may almost be “chilly” Thursday morning, but all-in-all in great shape!

Wednesday will be a cool night, some of our northern locations may reach the upper 40s. (WNEM)

Thursday

More sunshine continues Thursday with similar temperatures, but the wind won’t be as strong in the afternoon. Look for a west southwesterly wind from 5 to 15 mph. Highs should reach up to around 80 to 81, with upper 70s across the Thumb. If you have yardwork to do or any outdoor plans, the weather will fully cooperate.

Thursday high temperatures should reach up to around 80 to 81 degrees. Low humidity holds too. (WNEM)

It’s also the kickoff of the SVSU football season Thursday! The game starts at 6 PM as the Cards take on West Virginia Wesleyan. Expect gorgeous weather for tailgating and the game time. The temperature at Wickes Stadium will be around 76 at kickoff with a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. The sunny/clear skies also hold for the game.

SVSU's week 1 game is in great shape weather-wise! (WNEM)

Saturday Rain Chance

Stay tuned for updates regarding the weekend forecast, specifically on Saturday, where rain chances currently lie around 30%. This is as a cold front moves in from the northwest which should be able to pose a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected currently, and we expect that to hold as we should be lacking the ingredients for strong storms with this setup. The rain will not be a washout, and otherwise, the rest of the holiday weekend will be in good shape! Take a peek at the rest of the holiday weekend in your full 7-Day Forecast!

