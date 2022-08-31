Sen. Gary Peters visits Hemlock while on motorcycle tour

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) – Senator Gary Peters visited Hemlock while on his annual motorcycle tour on Wednesday.

Peters toured Hemlock Semiconductor and discussed recent legislation he backed and helped pass in Washington, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act.

Peters believes both acts support production at manufacturers across the country including Hemlock Semiconductor.

Peters says the United States is overly dependent on foreign countries for chips.

“Something I’ve been very focused on across industries and how important that is for us to think about and make sure that things are made here in the united states of America,” Peters said. “That, I believe, you can’t be a great country unless you actually make things and, they’re making great things right here at hemlock semiconductor.”

The production of semiconductor chips in America would strengthen both the economy and Homeland Security, Peters added.

