Specials set trap to rescue emaciated dog trapped on island

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Rescuers have set a trap, hoping to catch a dog that stuck on an island for multiple days.

Zaria, a brown and white great dane, has been stuck on an island in Cranberry Lake for 13 days, according to Clare County Animal Control.

Officials said they don’t want to put too much stress on Zaria because it could exhaust her too much and kill her.

Zaria was surrendered to Clare County Animal Control on Aug. 30 by her new owner.

K9 specialists have been on site around the clock to make sure Zaria is safe.

Officials are asking residents to stay away from the island as it will only disrupt the trust building.

Anyone who wants to help can send canned dog food, restaurant scraps, food to be cooked for Zaria, or monetary donations by texting 231-384-3821.

Financial donations can be sent through PayPal with bmoore9596@hotmail.com Venmo with Mooreslostk9searchandrecovery@gmail.com.

