Two Saginaw police officers charged following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year.

In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.

The state police trooper was immediately suspended due to his actions during the traffic stop.

The two Saginaw police officers are now being charged with willful neglect of duty.

The Saginaw Police Department conducted an internal investigation after the traffic stop and found there were no violations of policy or procedure by the two officers, the city of Saginaw stated.

The officers will stay on active duty, according to the city of Saginaw.

The Saginaw police chief, command staff, and city administration will review new information as it is brought forward. The city cannot comment on open criminal or civil cases involving any of its employees.

