Valve malfunction not impacting Flint’s water supply

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s water quality has not been impacted by a valve malfunction that caused two water main breaks in Mt. Morris, according to the Flint Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown.

At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which caused a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system. The pressure surge caused two water main breaks in Mt. Morris.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Mt. Morris as well as parts of Mt. Morris Township and Vienna Township.

The city of Flint is receiving emergency water service from the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC). The Flint system automatically switched to its emergency backup water supply.

The city of Flint is actively working to resolve the glitch in the software system.

