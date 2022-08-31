Water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. to cause delays

A water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. is expected to cause delays in part of the city this...
A water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. is expected to cause delays in part of the city this morning(WNEM)
By Megan Paladino
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. is expected to cause delays in part of the city this morning.

It happened on Clio Road, in front of the North End Baptist Church, around 1 a.m. City crews responded to start fixing the break.

The road is not closed, but drivers should expect delays until the break is fixed.

No word yet on the cause or how long residents can expect delays.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clare County Animal Control is asking for help to rescue a dog who is stuck on an island.
Officials ask for help rescuing dog stuck on island
A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public.
Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure
Veterans Park Beach in Port Austin closed due to E. coli levels
Veterans Park Beach in Port Austin closed due to E. coli levels
Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 30th
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Evening August 30th