Water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. to cause delays

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break in Mt. Morris Twp. is expected to cause delays in part of the city this morning.

It happened on Clio Road, in front of the North End Baptist Church, around 1 a.m. City crews responded to start fixing the break.

The road is not closed, but drivers should expect delays until the break is fixed.

No word yet on the cause or how long residents can expect delays.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.