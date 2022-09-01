Construction projects to ease across Michigan for Labor Day travel

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Orange barrels and traffic restrictions will be removed for several road and bridge projects in Michigan to ease traffic delays this Labor Day weekend.

From Friday, Sept. 2 through Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, drivers will see lane restrictions removed on 96 out of 162 projects statewide overseen by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Drivers should still be aware of equipment and certain traffic configurations that may still be in place.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. But this long weekend, we are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions so Michiganders can get where they need to go safely and on time,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “As we celebrate Labor Day and soak up our Pure Michigan summer, I hope you stay safe on the roads. Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. On Tuesday morning, the work will continue, and we will roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for close to 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor from 6:30 a.m. until noon for the annual Bridge Walk.

For a complete and updated list of MDOT projects, visit the Mi Drive website.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.