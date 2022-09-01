Former teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt, who is accused of sexual assault, bonded out of the Genesee County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The 57-year-old Davison man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened on June 1, 2013. A former student accused Pratt of sexual misconduct. Pratt was arrested on Aug. 16.

Since then, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has received dozens of tips from potential victims from all over the country.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said all of the potential victims are young males ranging from their teens to their early 20s.

Last week, Swanson served subpoenas to school districts where Pratt worked at. The sheriff is requesting all personal records relating to Pratt.

The schools that have been subpoenaed include Kearsley, Westwood Heights, Caniff, and New Paths in Flint. Beecher Schools have already given the requested records, according to Swanson.

Swanson said at this time, the schools have been cooperating with the investigation.

Pratt is due in court for a preliminary examination hearing on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. The investigation into Pratt is still ongoing.

“There may be somebody that still is waiting for the right time to come forward,” Swanson said. “That’s why we will never stop chasing leads. If there’s more victims out there, please come forward. We will work your case and give your voice.”

If you know someone who may be a victim, contact Victim Services at 810-257-3422 or the YMCA Flint Victim Advocacy at 810-238-7233.

