Morning crash causes power outage in Saginaw Twp.

By Rebecca Sweeney and Megan Paladino
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Twp. Thursday morning following a crash. It happened around 6:15 a.m. on State St. and Linda Ave., closing State St. from Mackinaw St. to Hemmeter Rd.

When TV5 crews arrived on scene, the vehicle was on its side, and the power line pole was split in half on the road. Traffic lights are also out in the area.

According to officers on the scene, the driver fell asleep at the wheel while driving East on State St., crossing several lanes and crashing into a power line pole. They were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Saginaw Twp. Fire Department, Saginaw Twp. Police, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Consumers Energy all responded to the incident.

No word yet on when power will be restored.

