Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A mother is breaking her silence on the tragic loss of her 16-month-old son – reportedly at the hands of the child’s biological father.

“He was such a good kid. He was so loving. He didn’t deserve this,” said Christina McCarthy, the mother Chaos Demilo,

The young boy found dead last week in a ditch on Morrish near Dodge roads in Genesee county’s Montrose Township.

A mother is breaking her silence on the tragic loss of her 16-month-old son – reportedly at the hands of the child’s biological father. (WNEM)

A death she says should have never happened.

“They gave all my kids to three dangerous people,” McCarthy said. “And let them kill my baby boy.”

The mother of four says her only son was taken away from her by Child Protective Services and was later given to his biological father, Michael Butler.

That decision was approved by a judge despite opposition by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“He’s chaotic. He can’t handle chaos. He’s never even been there. He rejected him, says he’s somebody else’s kid, McCarthy said. “I couldn’t even get him to bring me diapers.”

Butler is accused of killing Chaos and placing his blanket-wrapped body into a ditch.

Investigators say the boy suffered a fractured skull.

Chaos was last seen alive Aug. 9, according to McCarthy.

“They said he’s been dead from two to four weeks. He’s been dead a week and a half after they fucking took him. They knew he was missing. He never showed up to his visits,” McCarthy said.

“He would not produce or show the well-being of chaos. I knew something was wrong. I could feel it,” McCarthy added.

The claim by County Prosecutor David Leyton that she was overwhelmed and unable to take care of her children is untrue.

“I’ve always been able to take care of my children no matter where or what’s going on. It’s in me. I would never leave my children in darkness. I’m their mother. I gave birth to them. I breastfed all them from my body,” McCarthy said.

“For right now this will be the only memorial for Chaos,” McCarthy said. As she states that she doesn’t plan on having a funeral for him but can feel the love from the community.

“A little girl and her daddy showed up and the girl said daddy I feel like crying,” McCarthy said. “Why do I why do I want to cry so bad, and the man said honey because you have a kind heart and it just moved me and I want to just go feel the love that people loved him.”

Butler has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.