Nice football weather on Thursday, eyeing rain chances Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The pleasant stretch of weather that has taken hold on Mid-Michigan continues for today! Humidity doesn’t increase until late in the day on Friday, and we are still watching for rain chances on Saturday. In the meantime, this nice weather fully cooperates for high school football, SVSU’s first game today, and Loons baseball!

Today

Conditions are noticeably cooler in the northern half of our viewing area this morning. We’re seeing temperatures falling into the middle 40s in our northern tier... crisp, yet refreshing! We’ll see temperatures warming quickly in response to the sunshine, temperatures eventually head back towards the lower 80s by this afternoon. The wind will also not be as strong as it was Wednesday afternoon, speeds will only be between 5 and 15 mph out of the southwest. Dew points are also expected to stay below 60 degrees today.

Thursday will be a just a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights forecasts for this evening can be found right here! Look for the article titled, “FNL Forecasts: Week 2.”

Tonight

Heading through the overnight period, cloud coverage should increase, but only high clouds. This will still keep conditions as mostly clear overall. Lows will settle to around 62 degrees with a light south southwest wind.

Lows will be milder Thursday night as lows settle into the lower 60s. (WNEM)

Friday

High cloud coverage will continue to stream in from the southwest, but skies should stay partly to mostly sunny overall. We’ll keep an eye on the possibility of a stray sprinkle Friday afternoon, but that chance currently lies at less than 10%. There should be a limiting cap setting up (which works against shower formation) as warmer air streams into Mid-Michigan. Highs will reach to around 88 degrees, with middle 80s farther north. Later in the day is when dew points will begin increasing above 60 degrees, but it won’t feel overly humid as those values stay close to 60. The breeze should pick up in the afternoon with a speed of 5 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. That wind direction will be southwesterly.

Friday sees temperatures surging to the upper 80s. (WNEM)

Holiday Weekend

We’re still set to see a cold front move in on Saturday as part of a larger low pressure system in Canada. That cold front should be able to muster a few showers, possibly a couple isolated thunderstorms. As it stands right now, severe weather is still not expected, but any storms that really get going could possibly bring small hail (likely only pea-sized). Temperatures will surge ahead of the cold front, Flint could come close to 88 degrees Saturday before it passes through, while the Tri-Cities will be closer to 86. Due to that cold front, our northwestern locations will be several degrees cooler than the Tri-Cities and Flint.

Another note on the rain is that it is not expected to be a washout. Although we’ll have some moisture to work with, it won’t be the most we’ve see this summer, which will lend more towards spotty or scattered rain development.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, but it will not be an all-day rain. (WNEM)

Sunday will be cooler as a result of that front moving through. Expect highs to only reach to around 74 degrees. There is some question as to how quickly the cold front fully clears the area on Sunday. There have been some hints on it stalling, which would bring isolated shower chances to our area (likely better to the south), but a normal exit of the front would keep the day dry from start to finish. As it stands, Sunday is the day that has the best chance to see updates for this holiday weekend, so stay tuned right here an on-air! If you’re heading out of town, be sure to check in on the local forecast in that area. We hope you have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend!

Take a look at your forecast for Monday in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.