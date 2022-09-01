Operation Arrowhead continues to reduce crime rates in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Operation Arrowhead continues to keep the city of Flint safe with increased efforts to reduce crime.

With over 50 arrests, 600 calls and just over four-minute response time, the statistics of Genesee County’s Operation Arrowhead has proven effective since its inception.

The mission of the operation is to reduce crime in Flint by placing more officers from other jurisdictions in a section of the city throughout weekends.

Operation Arrowhead continues to keep the city of Flint safe with increased efforts to reduce crime. (WNEM)

The idea was approved by the Genesee County Board of Commissioners after a violent Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s 4.8 miles and it’s 15 percent of the city of Flint, and what we’ve been able to do working with our law enforcement partners is nothing short of incredible,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. “What can we do to make your people that come here at night and in the afternoon feel safe?”

That’s that evolution part of it. It’s an algorithm that works.

The operation is expected to continue into June 2023

