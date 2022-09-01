Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.(Flight Aware/KCPQ)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state.

FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.

KPTV reports the Bellingham Herald was one of the first publications to pick up on the flight chart.

No immediate reason was given or shared for such a route that was taken, but the finger was reportedly pointing toward Whatcom County.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Operation Arrowhead continues to keep the city of Flint safe with increased efforts to reduce...
Operation Arrowhead continues to reduce crime rates in Flint
The uncle of a young girl found dead Tuesday told TV5 she was a bright light.
‘She was loved by many’: uncle of killed 10-year-old Saginaw girl