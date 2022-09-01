Quiet tonight, more heat and humidity Friday

Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice forecast to finish your Thursday. We do track more heat and humidity going into Labor Day weekend.

This does comes with a few showers and t-storm chances. With that said, no washout are expected along with plenty of dry hours.

Here’s your updated forecast!

Football Forecasts

Tonight

Sunshine will be likely up until sunset later this evening around 8:10 PM. All good for any outdoor activities with comfortable humidity values.

Clear to partly cloudy skies will be likely going into tonight. No rain is expected.

Lows tonight drop to near 60. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

Friday

We still should manage plenty of dry hours going into the daytime Friday. Starting the day with a few more high clouds will be likely, but still remaining dry for the morning and at the bus stop. Starting in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine will be likely for many going into the afternoon and early evening. While we can’t rule out an isolated PM shower or t-storm, most stay dry. Best placement for this activity would be throughout the Thumb.

Something we all can expect is more heat and humidity. Highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could approach 90 by late afternoon. Humidity with dew points climbing into the 60s will make it feel a bit more muggy compared to Thursday. Winds from the SW a bit breezy around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph.

Any rain chances from the early evening will go slim to none Friday night. Partly cloudy into the weekend. Lows stay mild in the 60s.

Labor Day Weekend Outlook

We’re expecting a mostly dry start to the weekend Saturday AM. Should be able to sneak in some sunshine before more clouds build in closer to lunchtime and into the PM hours.

A cold front moving through Saturday PM into early Sunday AM will be the best timeframe to capitalize on a few showers and/or t-storms developing. A few heavy downpours and gusty winds could be some potential threats within any t-storm development.

While this chance will hold, we’re not expecting a washout. However with it being Labor Day weekend and many people planning to spend some time outdoors, it will be something to keep in mind planning out the weekend!

We still will keep the chance for a few showers and/or t-storms going into Saturday evening and overnight, but chances should begin to decrease going into Sunday. Lows Saturday night drop back near 60.

Depending if the cold front can move farther south by Sunday, we should expect a mostly dry day with variably cloudy skies and a few rays of sunshine. If the front takes a bit longer to clear the area, a few lingering showers Sunday can’t be ruled out. Better timeframe for this would be Sunday AM and farther south near Genesee county.

Highs behind the passing front will land in the 70s and humidity values will slowly begin to fall going into Labor Day on Monday.

Labor Day as of now trends mostly dry with more sunshine expected compared to the weekend. Highs Monday back in the upper 70s.

Take a look at your forecast for Monday in your full 7-Day Forecast!

