Semiconductor wafer manufacturer opens new facility in Bay Co.

150 new jobs coming to Bay City, as SK Siltron CSS is opening in Monitor Township
By James Felton and Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron opened its new facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“We’re grateful for the leadership at SK Siltron choosing to build this manufacturing plant right here,” Whitmer said.

SK Siltron, which is based in Auburn, announced plans for a second Michigan location last year. The company produces silicon carbide wafers. The wafers are known for their ability to transfer energy efficiently.

For that reason, the wafers are a key component in electric vehicles. A more fluid transfer of electricity from the battery to the motor increases the driving range of electric vehicles by 5 to 10 percent.

Whitmer said she fought hard to secure the $300 million investment, which is expected to bring 150 jobs to the area.

“This is the future of technology, of mobility, these are the chips we all rely on and desperately looking for over the last few years and this is going to be good paying jobs,” Whitmer said.

Congressman Dan Kildee was also part of the ribbon-cutting event.

“This is what happens when we have a state government, a governor who believes in the workers of the state, the ingenuity of our people,” Kildee said. “And a federal government that has an industrial policy that says we’re going to claim our own future.”

A future that SK Siltron CSS CEO Jianwei Dong believes the future is bright for the Great Lakes state.

“We are determined to continue investing in Michigan, taking advantage of great talent, and all the resources here to grow this business to transform the world,” Dong said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kids against hunger
Kids against hunger
The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being...
Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old girl’s murder
Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt, who is accused of sexual assault, bonded out of the...
Former teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond
Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) reached an agreement with the Bay City Education Association...
Teacher wages to increase after Bay City schools reaches contract agreement