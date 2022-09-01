Semiconductor wafer manufacturer opens new facility in Bay Co.

MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron opened its new facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“We’re grateful for the leadership at SK Siltron choosing to build this manufacturing plant right here,” Whitmer said.

SK Siltron, which is based in Auburn, announced plans for a second Michigan location last year. The company produces silicon carbide wafers. The wafers are known for their ability to transfer energy efficiently.

For that reason, the wafers are a key component in electric vehicles. A more fluid transfer of electricity from the battery to the motor increases the driving range of electric vehicles by 5 to 10 percent.

Whitmer said she fought hard to secure the $300 million investment, which is expected to bring 150 jobs to the area.

“This is the future of technology, of mobility, these are the chips we all rely on and desperately looking for over the last few years and this is going to be good paying jobs,” Whitmer said.

Congressman Dan Kildee was also part of the ribbon-cutting event.

“This is what happens when we have a state government, a governor who believes in the workers of the state, the ingenuity of our people,” Kildee said. “And a federal government that has an industrial policy that says we’re going to claim our own future.”

A future that SK Siltron CSS CEO Jianwei Dong believes the future is bright for the Great Lakes state.

“We are determined to continue investing in Michigan, taking advantage of great talent, and all the resources here to grow this business to transform the world,” Dong said.

