‘She was loved by many’: uncle of killed 10-year-old Saginaw girl

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The uncle of a young girl found dead Tuesday told TV5 she was a bright light.

Walter Curley Jr. said his 10-year-old niece Na’mylah Turner Moore is greatly missed, “She was a beautiful soul, she had a beautiful smile, she didn’t bother nobody, she was loved by many.”

Na’mylah was reported missing early Tuesday morning. Hours later, her body was found in an abandoned lot near 12th and Annesley streets in Saginaw.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police announced that a juvenile has been arrested in connection with her death.

Curley keeps replaying his last moments with his niece.

He said he last saw her on Monday. Curley said Na’mylah had gone home with her stepdad after getting enrolled in school. Curley added Na’mylah’s mom was in a hospital for surgery that day and didn’t get released until the morning she was reported missing.

“They released her from the hospital yesterday morning,” Curley said. “By the time she got there and set a chair in front of the crime scene, that’s when the police notified us that they had found her body.”

At this time, the suspect’s name and age are not being released.

Her uncle said Na’mylah touched many lives, “She gone be missed greatly by everybody in our family,” Curley said. “Everybody that knew her.”

Details confirming her cause of death have yet to be released.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.