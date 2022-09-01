Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old girl’s murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been charged for her murder, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as 14-year-old Jameion Peterson. Peterson was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on one count of open murder. He is being charged as an adult.

Na’mylah Turner Moore, 10, was found dead on Tuesday, Aug. 30. She was reported missing early that morning.

Hours later, her body was found in an abandoned lot near 12th and Annesley Street by Michigan State Police troopers.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police announced a juvenile had been arrested in connection with her death. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that juvenile is the victim’s stepbrother, Peterson.

The cause of death is unclear as the prosecutor’s office is awaiting results from the autopsy.

