Teacher wages to increase after Bay City schools reaches contract agreement

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) reached an agreement with the Bay City Education Association (BCEA) for teacher contracts.

The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved by BCPS Board of Education during a meeting that was held on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Terms of the agreement include:

A three-year contract that includes a 10 percent increase to the salary scheduled for three years (4 percent, 3 percent, 3 percent) along with degree, steps and, longevity advancements.

The addition of GSRP Lead Teacher language and salary schedule.

Increased Summer School rates for the summers of 2022 and 2023.

2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025 school calendars.

The human resources department is working to update the contract information, according to BCPS.

