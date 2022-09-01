Teacher wages to increase after Bay City schools reaches contract agreement

Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) reached an agreement with the Bay City Education Association...
Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) reached an agreement with the Bay City Education Association (BCEA) for teacher contracts.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) reached an agreement with the Bay City Education Association (BCEA) for teacher contracts.

The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved by BCPS Board of Education during a meeting that was held on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Terms of the agreement include:

  • A three-year contract that includes a 10 percent increase to the salary scheduled for three years (4 percent, 3 percent, 3 percent) along with degree, steps and, longevity advancements.
  • The addition of GSRP Lead Teacher language and salary schedule.
  • Increased Summer School rates for the summers of 2022 and 2023.
  • A three-year contract that includes a 10 percent increase to the salary schedule over three years being (4 percent, 3 percent, 3 percent) along with degree, steps, and longevity advancements.
  • 2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025 school calendars.

The human resources department is working to update the contract information, according to BCPS.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being...
Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old girl’s murder
Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt, who is accused of sexual assault, bonded out of the...
Former teacher accused of sexual assault out on bond
150 jobs coming to Bay City, as SK Siltron CSS is opening in Monitor TWP.
SK Siltron Facility Ribbon Cutting
The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the Michigan Supreme Court.
Michigan court is urged to put voting measure on ballot