Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As the final days of summer wind down, this was the first year since the start of the pandemic where businesses, festivals, and more in mid-Michigan returned back to normal.

After being in a funk for two summers because of coronavirus restrictions, summer 2022 saw a positive change for many people and communities.

“People were just coming out because they wanted to come out,” said Michael Bacigalupo, Chief Operating Officer of the State Theater in Bay City. “They wanted to be normal again and I think this summer showed it.”

As far as tourism goes, Bacigalupo thinks it was the biggest summer Bay County has seen since the start of the pandemic.

“From the free movies, to the free concerts, to the art shows, to the chalk walks, to the fireworks festivals, to all the concerts that we had,” Bacigalupo said.

Which led to lots of revenue for area businesses.

“The hotels were full, the restaurants were full, the bars were full, the streets were full, and that’s the name of the game, feet on the street and heads in the beds,” Bacigalupo said.

Brandon Massnick is the Chief Operations Officer for Downtown Restaurant Investments. He said it was a successful summer for his trio of Bay City restaurants including Old City Hall, Tavern 101, and Drift.

“A lot of events drove the people to Bay City and the people have to eat,” Massnick said.

Massnick said he’s glad to be part of a event-driven community.

“It’s good for the community,” Massnick said. “It’s good for the business. It brings people to our town.”

It was also a strong summer for weddings and special events.

Brandon Strong, owner of Regent Floral and Mercantile, said business is up.

“We’ve seen about a 30 to 40 percent increase,” Strong said.

But Strong is concerned that a rough patch could be around the corner.

“COVID years were very interesting,” Strong said. “We all thought we were doomed, but people were spending. Now, people are pulling back a little and I think the next few years are going to be more difficult than the COVID years.”

For his part Bacigalupo has great expectations for 2023.

“There’s some big things happening that are being worked on right now and Bay City is going to be put on the map next year,” Bacigalupo said.

