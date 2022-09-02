Bay Co. woman wins more than $218K playing Club Keno

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman won a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 61-year-old woman, who chose to stay anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers, 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78, to eight of the 20 Club Keto numbers drawn.

The player bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart in Bay City.

“I bought a Club Keno ticket with The Jack when I was at the store and then watched the drawings online when I got home,” the lucky woman said. “When I saw I’d won The Jack, I texted my husband right away and told him how much I’d won.”

“A few minutes later, I called him and was shouting with excitement when he answered. He asked why I was so worked up over winning $2,180 since I’d won a prize around that amount before. I told him to read the amount in my text again and that’s when he realized how much I’d really won. We were so excited!”

The player claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters.

The winner said she plans to share her winnings with her family and saving the remaining amount.

